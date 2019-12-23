Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras's Girlfriend Akanksha Asks Mahira's Mother THIS Question

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend who is also an actor, Akanksha Puri expressed her disappointment in him. In an interview with a media publication, she said that she was "upset" with her boyfriend Paras Chabbra for his increasing closeness with another contestant Mahira Sharma. She also said that she was not "okay" with whatever is going on in the show between her boyfriend and Mahira in the house.

Actor Akanksha Puri is clearly not liking him getting close to Mahira Sharma inside the house. On the other hand, Mahira's mother was interviewed by a leading daily a few days ago. That interview has reportedly disturbed Akansha even more. Mahira's mother chose to call her daughter's relationship with Paras as friendship. After Mahira's mother made this comment on their equation, Akanksha has raised a question for Mahira's mother Sania. Akanksha asked if her boyfriend bites lovingly on her daughter's shoulder, is that what she calls friendship?

Akanksha also revealed that the makers of the show approached her for making a wild card entry on the show. She refused, saying that she did not want to meddle with her boyfriend's game. She also said that things were going overboard between Mahira and Paras. Akanksha also further added that she had sent him perfumes and shoes, she also said that she packed his wardrobe for him. Akanksha expressed her disappointment saying that Paras gladly gave everything way to Mahira which was upsetting for her.

Akanksha also added saying that if some other guy was flirting with her or even biting her hand, Paras would have gotten really possessive. She added that Paras is very dominating. She ended the conversation by saying that she does not have any friends who would lovingly bite friends of the opposite gender.

