Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Reprimands Rashami For Using Abusive Language Against Sidharth

Actor Gauahar Khan has been following Bigg Boss 13 religiously. The actor recently took offence to Rashami abusing Sidharth Shukla and took to her social media to reprimand her. Sidharth also seems to be Gauahar's favourite contestant, as she also mentions that Bigg Boss 13 is now the Sidharth Shukla show.

Ganda bola hai !!! Bola hai bola hai !! Good opportunity given to clarify !!! Sirf ek hi insaan bolta hai ! SS show not BB ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 22, 2019

The above tweet was posted by Gauahar Khan on her page after yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She then proceeded to reprimand Rashmi for abusing Sidharth on the show. She said that Rashmi should have not used abusive language and should have instead tried to put across her point properly, without insulting another person.

Speech is very important! How u put ur point across , language , everything matters ! Rashmi didn’t hold it together! 2 wrongs never make a right !! Abuses hurled , kills the purpose ! Uff ... 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 23, 2019

For those who have not yet seen the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rashami and Sidharth got into an ugly spat where harsh words are exchanged. During the argument, Rashami loses her cool and starts abusing Sidharth without any filters. She did not just stop with abusing him but she also went on and abused his friends in the Bigg Boss house.

Rashami Khan's attitude was not just disliked by Gauahar. Even Salman Khan himself reprimanded her and lost his cool when talking to her. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla recently returned to the Bigg Boss 13 house after his departure from the show due to his deteriorated health. The actor was suffering from Typhoid for quite a while before he finally took a temporary leave from the show. However, it seems that with his return, the house has already been flung into an atmosphere of tense drama.

