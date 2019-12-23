'Bigg Boss 13' Fans Compare Sidharth Shukla To Bollywood Superstar Sunny Deol

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most prominent contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has managed to build a massive fan following and due to his fan reactions, he manages to be a trending topic on social media often. But the drawback is that Sidharth is popular for all the wrong reasons be it his high temper, his fights with fellow housemates like Asim and Rashmi.

Recently, his fans have come with a funny meme where you can see Sunny Deol brawling with a number of people and having a quarrel about something. With this particular video, the fans have compared Sidharth Shukla to it. Read more to know about fans comparing Siddarth Shukla to Sunny Deol.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Reprimands Rashami For Using Abusive Language Against Sidharth

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Clip Showing Salman Khan Rebuking Sidharth Shukla Removed, Irks Netizens

Fans compare Sidharth Shukla to Sunny Deol

In the meme, the fans have compared Sidharth to the famous Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol. The fans have even captioned the particular video by indicating that’s Sidharth Shukla with Arhaan and others in the house. Well, with Siddarth’s huge fan following there is no doubt he is loved by the audience and they have already imagined him to be the winner of the show. Read more to see some Sidharth Shukla fan reactions and memes on Instagram.

Fan Reactions

Can anyone confirm to me



Has Bhalu #SidharthShukla has ever said sorry to any HM?



Forget HM; has Bhalu ever even ONCE said sorry to Salman Khan?



Oh wait; he is always right.. so no need for sorry vorry! Right! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) December 22, 2019





Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras's Girlfriend Akanksha Asks Mahira's Mother THIS Question

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Were In A Relationship, Claims Shehnaaz

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Possessive For Paras Chhabra, Tells Shehnaaz To Back Off

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.