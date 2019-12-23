The Debate
'Bigg Boss 13' Fans Compare Sidharth Shukla To Bollywood Superstar Sunny Deol

Television News

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans compare him with the Bollywood star, Sunny Deol. Read more to know about fans comparing Siddarth to Sunny.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most prominent contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has managed to build a massive fan following and due to his fan reactions, he manages to be a trending topic on social media often. But the drawback is that Sidharth is popular for all the wrong reasons be it his high temper, his fights with fellow housemates like Asim and Rashmi.

Recently, his fans have come with a funny meme where you can see Sunny Deol brawling with a number of people and having a quarrel about something. With this particular video, the fans have compared Sidharth Shukla to it. Read more to know about fans comparing Siddarth Shukla to Sunny Deol. 

A post shared by TRENDGYAN KHABRI🌐 (@trendgyann) on

Fans compare Sidharth Shukla to Sunny Deol

In the meme, the fans have compared Sidharth to the famous Bollywood actor, Sunny Deol. The fans have even captioned the particular video by indicating that’s Sidharth Shukla with Arhaan and others in the house. Well, with Siddarth’s huge fan following there is no doubt he is loved by the audience and they have already imagined him to be the winner of the show. Read more to see some Sidharth Shukla fan reactions and memes on Instagram. 

Fan Reactions

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sidharth shukla (@realsidharthsshukla) on


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidnaaz_lovers_1 (@sidnaaz_lovers_1) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bigboss meme maker (@bigbossmememaker) on

