Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana Says Shehnaaz Gill Spoiled Her Personal Life

Bigg Boss 13's house has made many headlines since its inception. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's inappropriate behaviour with host Salman Khan also grabbed the attention of the audience and fans.

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan warned Sidharth Shukla and asked him to be careful with Shehnaaz Gill as she is in love with him. Many of the viewers are enjoying while many are also curious to know more about Shehnaaz's obsessive behaviour.

Amidst this, former contestant Himanshi Khurrana took to her Twitter and spoke about the same. Himanshi Khurrana also mentioned that how Shehnaaz spoiled her personal life.

In a few previous episodes of Bigg Boss 13, the viewers watched the different and never seen shade of Shehnaaz Gill. She gained popularity for her bubbly and carefree nature. But for a while, everyone in the house has been saying that she is jealous of Mahira Sharma. On the other side, in the recent promo video, she was seen manipulating Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Himanshi Khurrana and Shehnaaz Gill come from the same industry and they were seen hanging out in the house. They had several verbal spats while Himanshi was in the house. Though Himanshi Khurrana never openly talked about the actual issue between them, the current situation and behaviour of Shehnaaz have triggered Himanshi to talk her heart out.

On her Twitter handle, Himanshi Khurrana while addressing Shehnnaz Gill said that now people will understand. She also mentioned that Shehnaaz did exactly the same with her, which negatively affected her personal life. Further, she added that if she prefers to stay quiet,, it does not mean she is rude.

Now people will understand......ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha......meri personal life totally spoil hui....... ik ik cheez same ......main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 13, 2020

