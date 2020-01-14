Bigg Boss 13: Mahira And Shehnaaz Hug It Out After Salman Lashes Out At The Latter

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday episode saw Shehnaaz Gill have an emotional breakdown when the housemates, during a task, tagged Shehnaaz as jealous of Mahira Sharma. The viewers of Bigg Boss are well aware of the fact that Shehnaaz Gill always has an over-the-top reaction whenever she is called jealous.

And this time, when even Salman Khan said that she is jealous, Shehnaaz had a very bad breakdown and she said that she wants to leave the show right now.

Post all this, the Dabangg star entered the Bigg Boss 13 house to cut a cake with the contestants. He also wanted to make everyone and especially Sidharth Shukla understand that Shehnaaz is in love with him and he should maintain a distance from her. Also to make Shehnaaz understand that her behaviour is unacceptable.

In the episode, viewers saw Sidharth convincing Sana to come inside the house. But she acts stubborn and says that she will go inside the house only if Salman Khan comes to call her. Sidharth makes her understand that he is Salman Khan and she should respect him. After all the drama, Arti Singh finally convinces Shehnaaz Gill and brings her inside the house.

Further in the episode, Salman Khan was seen patiently explaining Shehnaaz that she is not a five-year-old child, and she should stop behaving like a crazy girl as it will affect her image and is very wrong for her own self. Further, in the show, Salman also makes her understand that if she continues to behave in the same manner, nobody in the industry would want to work with her.

Shehnaaz was seen patiently listening to Salman's instructions and advice. She says that she understands everything and promises him that she will behave properly from now on. Once again, before taking an exit from the house the Dabangg actor calls Shehnaaz jealous in a funny way. And as a result Shehnaaz once again gets affected by the word and have a breakdown.

But what took the limelight this time was, Mahira Sharma goes to hug and console Shehnaz Gill. In Monday's episode, audiences saw Hina Khan enter the house to pick a winner between Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for the Elite Club and as per reports, Asim becomes the winner.

