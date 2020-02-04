Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Lashes Out At Asim Riaz During The Press Conference

With Bigg Boss 13 heading close to its grand finale, the show has grabbed the audiences' attention with its intriguing twists and turns as well as some interesting revelations. The finale of the show is highly anticipated as the viewers are excited to know who will finally lift the Bigg Boss trophy.

Now, just before the finale, the makers have organized a press conference wherein all the contestants will have to answer some direct questions regarding their personal life as well as their game strategies. But it seems like things may turn ugly between Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz during the press conference.

Paras lashed out at Asim during the press conference

One of the reporters will confront Asim for mocking Paras along with Shehnaaz Gill after Salman Khan had bashed the latter for disrespecting his relationship with Akanksha Puri. This will not go down well with Paras. He will go on to explain the dynamics of his relationship with Akanksha wherein they both spent on each other, being in a serious relationship. Paras further says that if Asim thinks that it is something that can be mocked, then it reflects his personality. This question results in some altercations between the two.

Asim was quipped on his 'mystery girlfriend'

Asim will also be quipped on his 'mysterious girlfriend' despite him proposing to Himanshi Khurrana on national television. One of the journalists will ask him, why did he not end his previous relationship before proposing to Himanshi. Asim looked visibly displeased with this question.

Asim will go on to say that he does not have a girlfriend outside the house. He further adds that he was not in any kind of a relationship before entering the house. Asim also says that just because he is famous now, maybe people are tweeting and putting forward these baseless allegations on social media and trying to defame him.

Promo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

