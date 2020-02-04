Rahul Roy Reveals Rejecting 'Darr' Is One Of His Biggest Regrets

Rahul Roy is best known for his performance in Aashiqui which released back in 1990. The actor then went on to feature in a few lacklustre films and hasn't featured in a breakthrough role since then. But, the actor has now revealed that his career would be steering in a completely different direction had he agreed to play a negative role in Darr.

Rahul Roy on rejecting Yash Chopra's Darr

Darr was 1993's one of the biggest films which is considered to be an important film in Shah Rukh Khan's career. Actor Rahul Roy recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the cast of 1990's Asshiqui to celebrate 30 years of the film. Rahul Roy's co-stars from the film including Deepak Tijori and Annu Aggarwal were present during the episode. During the episode, Rahul Roy revealed that even though Aashiqui turned out to be a hit, he did not receive any work for six months. He suddenly received over 49 scripts, one of which included Darr.

The actor revealed that he had a narration with director Yash Chopra but eventually decided to drop not feature in the film. Rahul Roy was preoccupied with multiple projects when he was offered Darr with filmmakers fighting to get his dates, as revealed by the actor himself. Rahul Roy went on the express that the film eventually went on to Shah Rukh Khan and became one of his biggest hits. Rahul Roy revealed that the character was written keeping him in mind and he still has a big regret for not taking up the film.

Image courtesy - Rahul Roy Instagram

