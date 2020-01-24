Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Reveals That Akanksha Puri Was NOT Ready To Part Ways With Him

It is not a hidden fact that Bigg Boss 13 has been laden with controversies for some time now. Recently, contestant Paras Chhabra indulged in a heated argument with the host Salman Khan in the last Weekend ka Vaar episode. This happened when Salman asked his take on his troubled relationship with girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra answered Salman Khan that he is not interested in keeping a relationship with her anymore in a furious tone which also infuriated the Dabangg 3 actor. With each passing day, there are some new controversies popping regarding Paras and Akanksha's relationship. This has also led the viewers to be confused on whose side of the story is true.

Paras revealed that he wanted to part ways with Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss

In what can be deemed as a shocking revelation, Paras Chhabra revealed to Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma that he wanted to end his relationship with Akanksha before entering the Bigg Boss house but she was adamant and refused to do so. Paras also said that whenever he used to broach the topic of parting ways with her, she used to taunt him by saying that now that he is all set to gain fame by becoming a Bigg Boss contestant, he obviously does not 'need' her in his life. Paras said that Akanksha told him that she will talk to his mother about their ongoing matter. However, the KarnSangini actor was shocked that his mother was supposedly speaking on Akanksha's behalf.

Shefali advises Paras to get closure from this toxic relationship

Paras also narrated another incident when Akanksha forced him to let her tattoo his name on her hand, on the occasion of her birthday in the middle of the night. Paras also said that despite him refusing her several times, she became extremely stubborn and demanded that it be done right now. The KarnSangini actor looked disturbed and revealed that he was disappointed by the incidents which took place on the last Weekend Ka Vaar. He said that something 'wrong' must have happened outside the house which has disturbed him a great deal. Shefali Jariwala asks him to get closure with Akanksha as soon as he is out of the house because such relationships can be toxic.

