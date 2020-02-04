Bigg Boss 13: Is Paras Chhabra Still Confused About His Relationship With Akanksha Puri?

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its finale with each passing episode. The show has also become the most successful season of all time. The house is full of unexpected twists and turns as well as some intense rivalries amongst the contestants. Now before the finale, the makers have organized a press conference for the contestants wherein they will be addressed with some direct questions regarding their personal life as well as strategies in the game.

Talking about it, Paras Chhabra was inevitably quipped about his relationship with Akanksha Puri which has been one of the most controversial subjects of this season.

Paras spills the beans on his relationship with Akanksha

During the press conference, a journalist asks Paras that he threw a lot of jibes during the whole Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan fiasco but he has mocked his own relationship with Akanksha Puri multiple times on the show. To this, Paras gets defensive and said that in a relationship, when you are doing something for your partner, you should not show it in front of the world.

Paras further said that if you telling everyone about doing just anything for your partner, it means you are just showing off. He also had to answer many controversial questions when it came to his relationship with Mahira Sharma.

Shehnaaz Gill was quipped on her strategy

Besides Paras, other housemates too had to answer some blunt questions thrown their way. Rashami Desai confirmed that she has called it quits with Arhaan Khan and also hinted that they will never be back again together. While Asim Riaz was asked if his aggression is the only quality through which he is surviving on the show. To this, he replied that he was often stuck in such situations wherein he had no other option than to unleash his aggressive side. Shehnaaz Gill on her part was also quipped on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and for her strategy to flip from one group to another on the show.

