Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Fans Laud His Journey, Trend #DeservingWinnerParas

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a few days away and like any other season, this season has also highlighted some dynamic relationships coupled with numerous controversies. Whether it is friends turning foes or people falling in love, this season took the audience and fans on a true rollercoaster ride with many contestants entering and exiting the show.

However, with just a few days left for the final showdown, the show's fans are leaving no stone unturned to make sure their favourite contestant wins the trophy. One such popular contestant is Paras Chhabra. Recently his fans started the trend #DeservingWinnerParas to root for him as the ultimate winner.

Paras was touted to be the Mastermind of this season

Paras has had quite an impressive journey on the show. Due to his ability to cancel all the tasks and give a hard time to his rivals, he was touted to be the 'Mastermind' of this season by some of his fans. After being saved by Sidharth Shukla last week, Paras is back in the race for the final showdown. Check out some of the tweets from Paras' die-hard fans.

Paras' fans started trending for him on the social media

Officially Lost all respect for @BeingSalmanKhan today #ParasChhabra gave so much to the show he stronger than arti but they way u guys have constantly demotivated him is very shameful @BiggBoss @ColorsTV this is my last season connot watch a bias show #DeseringWinnerParas — PARAS CHHABRA WINNING HEARTS👑 (@justafan31177) February 9, 2020

At the End ,



APNA PARAS TOH PARAS HAI...



I really want to give him a warm hug...



He is such a pure hearted guy but people always portrays him wrong. He did good almost for everyone in the house



Thank You Sid for giving him Little happiness. Respect#DeseringWinnerParas — Shefali Bagga Ka Ex BF 👩‍❤️‍👨 (@ShefaliKaExBF) February 9, 2020

The best thing was Paras was not Sad while saying everything!!!

His Clarity was on point!!!

He was so relieved that usne Dil khol k sab bol diya!!!

He became so relaxed after saying everything!!!

That's a very rare quality!!!#DeservingWinnerParas — Raahi (@RAHULCH61148113) February 9, 2020

Jis immunity ke liye Aarti, Sana Sid Se lade!

Jis immunity Paras ko milegi sochke Rashmj aur Astin pagalo ki tarah lade!



Wo immunities ke liye Selfless Paras kehta hy ki agar meri vajah Sr koyi game se jaa raha hy to Muje immunity nahi chahiye! 🥳#DeseringWinnerParas @ColorsTV — Dipi ki Sonia💫⭐️✨(Dipstar) (@DipiSonia) February 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram

