The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Fans Laud His Journey, Trend #DeservingWinnerParas

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's die-hard fans recently started trending #DeservingWinnerParas to make him win the trophy. Check out the tweets

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just a few days away and like any other season, this season has also highlighted some dynamic relationships coupled with numerous controversies. Whether it is friends turning foes or people falling in love, this season took the audience and fans on a true rollercoaster ride with many contestants entering and exiting the show. 

However, with just a few days left for the final showdown, the show's fans are leaving no stone unturned to make sure their favourite contestant wins the trophy. One such popular contestant is Paras Chhabra. Recently his fans started the trend #DeservingWinnerParas to root for him as the ultimate winner. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Poke Fun On Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth With ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ Jokes

Paras was touted to be the Mastermind of this season

Paras has had quite an impressive journey on the show. Due to his ability to cancel all the tasks and give a hard time to his rivals, he was touted to be the 'Mastermind' of this season by some of his fans. After being saved by Sidharth Shukla last week, Paras is back in the race for the final showdown. Check out some of the tweets from Paras' die-hard fans. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Have A Massive Fight

Paras' fans started trending for him on the social media

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans 'expose' Biased Makers Of The Show? Check Tweet

Image Courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK