Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Have A Massive Fight

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and popular Indian reality television shows. The season has never had a dull moment since its inception. This weekend was also full of high octane fights and drama. After a fun-filled Weekend Ka Vaar with the host Salman Khan, the atmosphere of the house soon turned tense as close friends Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh started engaging in a nasty verbal spat. It all started when Shehnaaz Gill and Arti once again started questioning Sidharth Shukla over his decision to save Paras Chhabra instead of them in the nominations. However, Sidharth stayed firm on his statement that he wanted to repay Paras.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For February 08 And 09, 2020 | BB 13 Extended For 50 Years?

Sidharth loses his cool at Arti for questioning him

Sidharth lost his cool over Arti and asked why was she feeling bad when she expected that she would not survive on the show beyond one month. Sidharth also told her that he had saved her on the show numerous times. This didn't go down well with Arti. Sidharth further reprimanded her for questioning his decision. He further mocked her by saying that her 'friends' Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz claimed that they were playing for her, then why did they suddenly back out from the game.

Arti and Sidharth also get abusive at each other

Arti also told Shehnaaz that Sidharth is just stretching this matter too far. Things get further ugly when both Sidharth and Arti got violent and also hurled abuses at each other. Arti said that these may be her last moments inside the house. Talking about the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman teased all the housemates by saying that the show had been extended to March 2070. Thereafter, he also gave them a situation wherein they had to pretend like they were in the show after 50 years. The housemates had to act on certain situations given by Salman Khan. The task began on a hilarious note. Salman then talked to the housemates about the media conference that happened a few days back and asked them about their experiences.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Annoyed As Weekend Evictions Get Cancelled Yet Again

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: No Contestants To Be Evicted This Weekend Ka Vaar?

Image Courtesy: Arti Singh Army Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.