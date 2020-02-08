Bigg Boss 13: Fans Poke Fun On Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth With ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ Jokes

Bigg Boss 13's finale is a week away and just like any other season, this season has also highlighted dynamic relationships. From friends turning into rivals to growing a bond more than friendship, this season took the audience and fans on a roller coaster ride. And one relationship that has taken the maximum limelight is the love-hate relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. A couple of weeks back, the viewers witnessed Shehnaaz Gill's obsession with Sidharth Shukla. Fans gave immense love to the duo and enjoyed watching them on screen together.

In a previous episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill added another fun banter in their SidNaaz moments. The two were seen discussing baby names in which Shehnaaz told Shukla that she would like to name her son Zorawar. On the other side, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fun banter about baby names ended with Shukla teasing Gill about her boyfriends.

Amidst this, their fans picked up the prospective baby name, 'Zorawar Gill Shukla' and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future. SidNaaz fans seemed to be over the moon about the baby name conversation between their favourite duo in Bigg Boss 13. Check out their tweets:

#SidNaaz in Parent Teacher Meeting

Of#ZorawarGillShukla



Zoravar did a Bad fight with Asimanshi's son....



Sana to Sid - Kaha tha na tumpe gaya hai..lo samvalo



Sid- 🤐🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/lSDFxHELcq — BIGG BOSS 13 - Tera Hai, Par Mera Hai..👁👁 (@BB13_IAmShree) February 7, 2020

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Was Sidharth Shukla's Advice To Shehnaaz Gill A Hint Towards Pratyusha Banerjee's Death?

#SidNaaz#ZorawarGillShukla



When Zoro baby got up in the middle of the night to have food



Sidharth be like- tujhpe Gaya hai😆 pic.twitter.com/br39xdLI9S — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy_54_) February 7, 2020

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Grooms Sidharth Shukla In A Hilarious Video; Watch

#SidNaaz being #SidNaaz

Doing their own thing..



Meanwhile zoro baby be like

** How sweet 😊**#ZorawarGillShukla



PS- this 😊 is the same way his daddy's cheeks pulls up. pic.twitter.com/lGSOeopwnA — ANJ◍ALI (@aloftAvenger) February 7, 2020

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down After Being Questioned About Sidharth Shukla

Abhi raat k 2 baje hai and i saw this trend on twitter and i m laughing so hard..😈🤣🤣😆 awesome comments, this is most entertaining trend in bb13

Maan gaye, delusional hi sahi, #SidNaaz walo ko salaam hamara

Trend bhi sana or sid ki tarah entertaining nikla #ZorawarGillShukla — shuklaji #sidheart (@Renuka_sidfans) February 7, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.