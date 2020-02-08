Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Poke Fun On Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth With ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ Jokes

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla had a fun banter over baby names. The conversation triggered the imagination of Sidnaaz fans

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's finale is a week away and just like any other season, this season has also highlighted dynamic relationships. From friends turning into rivals to growing a bond more than friendship, this season took the audience and fans on a roller coaster ride. And one relationship that has taken the maximum limelight is the love-hate relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. A couple of weeks back, the viewers witnessed Shehnaaz Gill's obsession with Sidharth Shukla. Fans gave immense love to the duo and enjoyed watching them on screen together.

In a previous episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill added another fun banter in their SidNaaz moments. The two were seen discussing baby names in which Shehnaaz told Shukla that she would like to name her son Zorawar. On the other side, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fun banter about baby names ended with Shukla teasing Gill about her boyfriends.

Amidst this, their fans picked up the prospective baby name, 'Zorawar Gill Shukla' and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future. SidNaaz fans seemed to be over the moon about the baby name conversation between their favourite duo in Bigg Boss 13. Check out their tweets: 

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Was Sidharth Shukla's Advice To Shehnaaz Gill A Hint Towards Pratyusha Banerjee's Death?

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Grooms Sidharth Shukla In A Hilarious Video; Watch

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down After Being Questioned About Sidharth Shukla

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from the show)

 

 

