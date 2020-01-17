Bigg Boss 13: If Paras And Mahira Became A Couple, THIS Will Be Their Combined Net Worth

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most engaging seasons of the show due to the many romantic pairing that have formed during its run. While SidNazz is currently the most popular pairing on the show, with hundreds of fans watching the show just to see what happens to the two of them, there are other relationships as well that have started to gain the spotlight. One such pairing is that of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. There are several fans on social media who want to see the two of them as a couple and are religiously following the show to see what the outcome of their relationship will be like. If these two Bigg Boss contestants became a couple, then what would be their net worth? Read below to know how much Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma would be worth as a couple.

If Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma became a couple, then here would be their net worth

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are currently one of the most talked-about couples in Bigg Boss 13. The two recently came back into the spotlight after Paras was accused of using Mahira to win the show. However, many fans still adamantly believe that the two are made for each other. Below is the individual net worth of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, followed by their combined worth.

Paras Chhabra is a model and actor who lives in Mumbai. The actor is worth around ₹10 Crores thanks to his films, endorsements as well as his modelling career. Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is worth around ₹ 1.25 crores to ₹ 2 crores. She is a prominent TV actor and model who has featured in multiple popular shows.

If these two Bigg Boss contestants became a couple and joined their assets, then their total net worth will be around ₹ 11 to ₹ 12 crores. Of course, if either of them wins the Bigg Boss 13 contest, then their net worth would drastically increase. Fans of the pairing might enjoy the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, as the promo for the episode shared a short snippet of a romantic moment that Mahira will share with Paras Chhabra.

