From Rashami Desai To Asim Riaz, Here Are Most Stylish Contestants Of Bigg Boss 13

Hollywood News

Bigg Boss 13 has some stylish contestants this year like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz & Shefali Jariwala. Take a look at their top three looks this season. Read on.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 must be ecstatic, as Bigg Boss 13 has broken all TRP records according to BARC India. The 13th edition of the show is on the peak of its popularity by being on the top position for weeks now. Amidst various reasons contributing towards the popularity of the show, the style quotient of the contestant plays a prominent role. From Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz to Shefali Jariwala, all these contestants have managed to keep their fashion game on this season. Every day you get to see Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz donning a new look. Among countless impressive looks by each contestant, take a look at three best looks by Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwals inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Shehnaaz Gill Uses Friends Selfishly, Sidharth Shukla Reacts

Top three uber-cool stylish outfits worn by Reshami Desai which makes her look gorgeous

1. Rahami Desai in a princess dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

2. Rashami Desai rocks the colour blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

3. Rashami Desai sizzles in a white boho dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

Images Credit: imrashamidesai Instagram

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Candidly Opens Up On His Baldness, Wig, And Hair Loss

Coming to Asim Riaz, take a look at the top three looks by donned by the charmer

1. Asim Riaz sets the small screen of fire with his black tuxedo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

2. Asim looks dapper in blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

3. Asim Riaz stuns in a casual avatar in Bigg Boss 13

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Images Credit: asimriaz77.official Instagram 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Inmates Call Shehnaaz Gill Flipper, Hina Khan Gives Reality-check

Shefali Jariwala is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at the top three looks of the Kanta Laga girl

1. Shefali Jariwala looks ethereal in this one-shoulder dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on

2. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala make heads turn with her shimmery black outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on

3. Shefali Jariwala's golden and black ethnic attire is one of the best looks hers in Bigg Boss 13

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on

Images Credit: shefalijariwala Instagram 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For January 15 | Vishal And Mahurima Out Of The Show?

 

 

