From Rashami Desai To Asim Riaz, Here Are Most Stylish Contestants Of Bigg Boss 13

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 must be ecstatic, as Bigg Boss 13 has broken all TRP records according to BARC India. The 13th edition of the show is on the peak of its popularity by being on the top position for weeks now. Amidst various reasons contributing towards the popularity of the show, the style quotient of the contestant plays a prominent role. From Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz to Shefali Jariwala, all these contestants have managed to keep their fashion game on this season. Every day you get to see Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz donning a new look. Among countless impressive looks by each contestant, take a look at three best looks by Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwals inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Top three uber-cool stylish outfits worn by Reshami Desai which makes her look gorgeous

1. Rahami Desai in a princess dress

2. Rashami Desai rocks the colour blue

3. Rashami Desai sizzles in a white boho dress

Images Credit: imrashamidesai Instagram

Coming to Asim Riaz, take a look at the top three looks by donned by the charmer

1. Asim Riaz sets the small screen of fire with his black tuxedo

2. Asim looks dapper in blue

3. Asim Riaz stuns in a casual avatar in Bigg Boss 13

Images Credit: asimriaz77.official Instagram

Shefali Jariwala is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Take a look at the top three looks of the Kanta Laga girl

1. Shefali Jariwala looks ethereal in this one-shoulder dress

2. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala make heads turn with her shimmery black outfit

3. Shefali Jariwala's golden and black ethnic attire is one of the best looks hers in Bigg Boss 13

Images Credit: shefalijariwala Instagram

