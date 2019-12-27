Salman Khan’s Best 'Bigg Boss' Moments That Had The Fans Going Gaga

Superstar Salman Khan’s recent release Dabangg 3 has received a warm reception from people across the country. This just proves how much the actor is loved by many in the film industry. Salman has established himself as one of the most successful and beloved stars that Bollywood has today. Today, as he turns a year older, the fans have already overloaded the internet with overwhelmingly loving wishes for him. The actor is a man of many talents. He has also received loads of accolades as the host of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Fans love his free-spirited style of hosting and there are several moments where he completely stole the show on Bigg Boss.

All the times when Bhaijaan gave the contestants a reality check

There were several times when Salman gave a befitting reality check to some of the contestants on the show. Some of them were Karishma Tanna, Kushal Tandon, and Zubair Khan. He also showed controversial contestant Priyanka Jagga the door when she tried to humiliate the show. But one of his biggest outburst was towards contestant Imam Siddique to whom he lashed out when he claimed that he was responsible for making several stars like Preity Zinta famous.

When he set the stage on fire with Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan was at his witty best when his alleged former ladylove Katrina Kaif graced the show. The Dabangg actor shook a leg with the lovely actor in her hit song Sheila Ki Jawaani when she came on the show to promote her film, Tees Maar Khan. He even pulled Katrina's leg on several occasions. He took a dig at her for working with younger actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan.

When he showcased his humane side

Salman is known as one of the most compassionate and grounded actors of the film industry. There were several times when he also unleashed his humane side on the show. Recently he went inside the Bigg Boss house to console contestant Rashami Desai when her relationship with Arhaan Khan was falling apart. He also spoke to contestant Sidharth Shukla who was admitted to the hospital due to suffering from typhoid, making him feel better in the process.

