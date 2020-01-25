Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz's Ugly Fight, Fans Trend #FairAndHonestSid

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz ended up fighting over the captaincy task. During their fight, Asim Riaz lost his cool and used the term 'fixed deposit' for Sidharth Shukla's ally and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh. This did not go down well with Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh, who got emotional and broke down into tears. The growing tension between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla seems to be affecting Shukla, who was seen discussing their tormented friendship.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 23 | Asim And Shehnaaz Teaming Up Against Siddharth?

Sidharth Shukla deeply hurt by Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz's behaviour, fans support

In a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he is deeply hurt by Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz's behaviour. The heartfelt conversation between Sidharth and Paras, and Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's constant fight have fired a barrage of comments on Twitter, where fans seem to be divided among the two popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants (Sidharth and Asim). While Sidharth Shukla's fans claim he has played the game with dignity and has maintained his friendship, on the other hand, Asim Riaz's fans believe Sidharth Shukla is constantly inciting him for no reason.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Amid this divided hurl on Twitter, the hashtag 'Fair and Honest Sid' is going viral. Fans have been tweeting in support of Sidharth Shukla, calling him the lone wolf and the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Here are some of the tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla.

Yes physically emotionally cheap words many types they planned and try to ruined his image but he is still and be always stand #FairAndHonestSid — Ashok Siddharth fans (@AshokSi20594124) January 25, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Star Opposite Actor Sunny Leone In Mahesh Bhatt's Next?

Asim is poking #SidharthShukla in last 3 months. Tb kisi ne Sid ka dard mehsus ni kiya ..



Ab SID ne sirf 2 word bole CRYBABY or NALLA ... jbse uski or uske fans ki laal hui padi hai



"You set the BAR, HE'LL RAISE IT "

GOOD or BAD



BOSS-MAN @sidharth_shukla #FairAndHonestSid pic.twitter.com/fqefzNBxwb — Lalit kumar (@kumarlalit4you) January 24, 2020



Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Voice Revealed; Vijay Vikram Singh Talks About His Journey Of 10 Years

Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.