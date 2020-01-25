The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz's Ugly Fight, Fans Trend #FairAndHonestSid

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's sworn enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been busy fighting with each other. Meanwhile, fans have come out in support of Shukla

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

In Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz ended up fighting over the captaincy task. During their fight, Asim Riaz lost his cool and used the term 'fixed deposit' for Sidharth Shukla's ally and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Aarti Singh. This did not go down well with Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh, who got emotional and broke down into tears. The growing tension between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla seems to be affecting Shukla, who was seen discussing their tormented friendship. 

 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 23 | Asim And Shehnaaz Teaming Up Against Siddharth?

Sidharth Shukla deeply hurt by Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz's behaviour, fans support 

In a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla revealed that he is deeply hurt by Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz's behaviour. The heartfelt conversation between Sidharth and Paras, and Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's constant fight have fired a barrage of comments on Twitter, where fans seem to be divided among the two popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants (Sidharth and Asim). While Sidharth Shukla's fans claim he has played the game with dignity and has maintained his friendship, on the other hand, Asim Riaz's fans believe Sidharth Shukla is constantly inciting him for no reason. 

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill: Who Is The Potential Bigg Boss 13 Winner?

Amid this divided hurl on Twitter, the hashtag 'Fair and Honest Sid' is going viral. Fans have been tweeting in support of Sidharth Shukla, calling him the lone wolf and the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Here are some of the tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla. 

 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Star Opposite Actor Sunny Leone In Mahesh Bhatt's Next?

 


Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Voice Revealed; Vijay Vikram Singh Talks About His Journey Of 10 Years

Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

 

 

