Sidharth Shukla, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma: TV Actors Who Are Slaying The Single Life

Celebrity couples are often the talk of the town as the media, as well as fans, are interested in their love life. Most TV actors and celebrities have already gotten married or are dating someone from the industry. However, there are still quite a few TV celebs who are single and they seem to be absolutely enjoying it. Here is how the single life is working out for these celebrities:

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla does not need to be in a relationship for people to speculate about his love life. He is one of the most famous TV actors in India and for the year 2019, he was one of the top ten most searched celebs in the country. This can be attributed to his massive success and boom in popularity thanks to the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth Shukla seems to be enjoying his single life, fans believe that he will soon start dating his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. In fact, the SidNaaz pairing is one of the reasons why Sidharth Shukla seems to be so popular on the reality show.

Parth Samthaan



Parth Samthaan is another successful actor who is currently single. He is well known for playing leading roles in popular TV shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan has always been tight-lipped about his love life, which has led fans to wildly speculate about his dating history. At one point, fans paired him up with Bollywood star Disha Patani. Recently, Parth was paired alongside his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Erica Fernandez.

Priyank Sharma



Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is another TV actor who has shied away from revealing details of his love life. The actor has had a successful career on reality television and has featured in multiple renowned shows such as Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10. Priyank Sharma is officially single but that has not stopped fans from speculating about his dating life. Many of his fans believed that he was dating his fellow Bigg Boss contestant, Benafsha Soonawalla. However, the rumours had been rubbished by both of them while claiming to be just good friends.

Image source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Parth Samthan Instagram, Priyank Sharma Instagram

