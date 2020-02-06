Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla To Collaborate For A New Show?

Bigg Boss 13 has been widely popular among the viewers for a number of reasons. One of the reasons is definitely the bitter-sweet relationship of contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Right since the inception of the show, Sidharth and Rashami have had a rollercoaster ride of a journey as they sometimes embroiled with each other in bitter altercations or they were also seen taking some sarcastic digs at each other.

But besides bickering on and off, the two have also showcased their caring side for each other in the past few episodes. In the recently held press conference, the two also hinted that they may come together for another show after Dil Se Dil Tak which had received massive popularity for their sizzling chemistry.

Rashami and Sidharth hinted that they may come together for a project

One of the journalists asked them if they would work with each other again if offered a new project. Rashami said that it would depend on the show and the storyline. She also took a hilarious dig at her character Shorvori from Dil Se Dil Tak and said that this time, she would not like to play a barren lady on-screen.

When Sidharth quipped with the same question, he replied with the same thing that they would certainly come together if the story is good and if the producers give them an opportunity.

Rashami became the third member of the Elite Club

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers gave press the opportunity to choose any Bigg Boss contestant as a member of the Elite Club. Reportedly, they were asked to name one contestant each based on how impressive their answer was. After the task was over, Rashami won by 15 votes whereas Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma had 12 and 1 votes respectively. Thus, Rashami ended up becoming the third member of the BB Elite Club. Upon winning the Elite Club membership, Asim and Sidharth helped Rashami to wear the member's jacket. An ecstatic Rashami also thanked the press for their support.

