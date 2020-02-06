Bigg Boss 13: Voting Glitch Upsets Asim Riaz Fans, #AsimKeAsliFans Takes Over Twitter

Bigg Boss is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception.

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Fans often take to their social media handles to share their opinions and thoughts on the episodes and the contestants' game strategies. Recently, a glitch in the voting lines caused a major stir as it seemingly disappointed Asim Riaz's fans.

#AsimKeAsliFans trends on Twitter

As seen in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai were nominated for the week's eviction. However, due to an unprecedented glitch in a mobile application, fans found could not vote for Asim Riaz as the latter's name was not included in the list. This disappointed Asim's fans and they took to their social media handles to voice their opinions in support of Asim. However, the glitch was repaired later. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Guys rn, just focus on @justvoot comment section and voting

We're lagging behind in the voot one.

Let's speed up and show them our power!#AsimKeAsliFans #AsimForTheWin #AsimRiaz — Swati🥀 (Supporting Asim) (@adorespri) February 6, 2020

When our boy is positive...why to care for someone negativity#AsimKeAsliFans #AsliFans #BB13OnVoot — Attitude matters (@KiranGene2009) February 6, 2020

Mumbai #AsimRiaz fans!!



- Please remember to carry valid IDs with you.

- Take your phone chargers or power banks.

- Carry water in case you don't get time to buy

- Take posters with large clear fonts to cheer Asim or take paper and markers to make your own#AsimKeAsliFans — simplypurple 🦋🥀💋🖤 (@4simplypurple) February 6, 2020

