Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mother Happy With Her Split With Arhaan Khan?

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched popular reality shows on Indian television right now. Recently, contestant Rashami Desai announced her split with Arhaan Khan in the recently held press conference inside the BB house. This happened after Himanshi Khurrana could be seen telling Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh that Arhaan was upset with Rashami.

Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai got candid with us in an exclusive interview wherein she spoke about the whole fiasco. She spoke about the host, Salman Khan also bringing this matter to light.

Rashami Desai's mother spills the beans on Rashami's decision to split with Arhaan

She told us, "When the incident took place, it gave a negative feel but the tables were turned when Salman decided to take the matter in his own hands. When he exposed the whole thing, I felt, whatever happens, happens for a good reason. In the end, everything falls into place. After the clip was shown, Rashami took a very clear decision. She truly listened to her inner voice and I feel whatever happened, happened for a good reason."

Rashami Desai's mother called her a true 'solid woman'

Rasila also spoke about the several tribulations Rashami faced inside the house and about the time that she broke down in front of Arti Singh. She added, "As a mother, obviously I get extremely disappointed whenever I see her like this but at the same time I feel very proud. It feels good to see that my daughter can face her tsunami of a journey inside the house. I really liked how she told before Shehnaaz Gill that 'I’m Rashami Desai, a solid woman'."

She has also proved that she is indeed a solid woman with her journey inside the house. In the recent episode, Rashami also added another feather to her cap by becoming the third member of the BB Elite Club.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Twitter

