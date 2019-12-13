Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Vishal Aditya Singh Argue Over His Game Plan

Bigg Boss 13 saw contestants Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla witnessed all the drama occurring inside the house from inside a secret room. The two were also given the opportunity to give some absurd tasks to all the captaincy contenders inside the house, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Rashami Desai, and Vikas Gupta. The four contestants tried to complete these tasks with full dedication. But Paras and Sidharth heated things up by giving a task to Rashami to expose Vishal Aditya Singh's game plan. The task saw Paras instructing Rashami to target Vishal and expose his strategy inside the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: New Captain Vikas Gupta Gets Luxurious Grooming Session With Few Housemates

Rashami exposes Vishal's strategy inside the house

Rashami tried to adhere to the task, which soon led to an ugly fight between her and Vishal. Rashami accused Vishal of confusing and backbiting the other housemates, which did not go down well with him. Paras instructed Asim and Shefali Jariwala to further join the altercation, which added fuel to the fire. The latest episode also saw Paras re-entering the house and making some shocking revelations. He accused all the housemates of sidelining Mahira and Shehnaaz. Furthermore, there was also be a bitter argument between Paras and Vishal for his growing closeness with Mahira. Paras exposed Arhaan's comment on Rashami being bankrupt and homeless.

Sidharth was sent to the hospital for his failing health

However, Rashami clarified that she was, in fact, helped and supported by him in times of need. The upcoming episode also saw all the housemates choosing Vishal and Madhurima to be sent to prison. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla was sent to a hospital to get urgent medical help in the wake of his deteriorating health. On the other hand, Paras and Sidharth decided that Vikas Gupta should be elected as the new captain as they believe his game strategy would benefit the house. Paras initially suggested that Asim Riaz or Shefali Jariwala should become the captain but Sidharth said it would be beneficial if Vikas is made captain. The two came to this decision as they thought that Vikas is currently neutral and is in good terms with everyone in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Admits Being Bankrupt; Foils Paras' Attempts To Provoke Her

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mom Says Her Daughter, Vishal Are Making Fool Of Themselves

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.