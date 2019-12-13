Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mom Says Her Daughter, Vishal Are Making Fool Of Themselves

It is not a hidden fact that estranged couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh separated on a bad note. The two were also seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The two had also grabbed many eyeballs for constantly lashing out at each other on the show. However, the two again have to face each other on the show Bigg Boss 13 where they both entered as wild card contestants. The recent episode of the show saw housemates Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra locked up in a secret room who were also a witness to everything which was going on in the main house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets An Apology From Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi

Madhurima Tuli's mother spoke about her relationship with Vishal

The latest episode saw Paras enter the house once again and make some revelations which shocked all the housemates. He also accused Vishal of getting too cosy with Mahira Sharma to make Madhurima jealous. It seems like not only him, even Madhurima Tuli's mother is unhappy with the whole Vishal and Madhurima fiasco in the house. She broke her silence on their relationship in a recent interview with an online portal. She said that she is happy if Madhurima is happy and she will not have a problem if she gets back with Vishal.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tulli Lashes Out At Ex Vishal Aditya Singh For This Reason

Paras also exposes Arhaan's comment on Rashami

However, she also added that both Madhurima and Vishal are making a fool of themselves. She further revealed that they both are grown-ups and that every relationship needs some sacrifice as well as compromise. She said that the two need to dissolve their egos which swell up with every opportunity which is given. The latest episode also saw Paras confronting the housemates for siding Mahira and Shehnaaz. He also exposed Arhaan and informed Rashami that he told Shefali Bagga how Rashami’s bank account was zero and that she was here because of him. Rashami clarifies on her part that she was, in fact, helped and supported by him, in times of need. The upcoming episode will see all the housemates choosing Vishal and Madhurima to be sent to prison. On the other hand, Sidharth will be sent to a hospital to get urgent medical help in the wake of his deteriorating health.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Sidharth Shukla Becomes The Most Searched TV Personality Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.