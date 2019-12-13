Bigg Boss 13: New Captain Vikas Gupta Gets Luxurious Grooming Session With Few Housemates

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode saw housemates Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who were locked up in the secret room decide on who should be the new captain of the house based on their performance in the Katputli task. The two decide that Vikas Gupta should be elected as the new captain as they believe his game strategy would benefit the house. Paras initially suggested Asim Riaz or Shefali Jariwala become the captain but Sidharth said it would be beneficial if Vikas is made the captain. The two also decided that currently Vikas is neutral and is in good terms with everyone in the house.

Bigg Boss offered a luxurious grooming session to Vikas after he became the captain

Sidharth and Paras observed that Vikas will be able to manage the house well as he also knows the nuances of the game well, having been the finalist in Bigg Boss 11. Paras entered the main house again and announced Vikas as the new captain. Bigg Boss also congratulated Vikas for becoming the captain and also announced a reward for him. Shefali read the reward for Vikas which stated that since the daily grooming is a part of their profession as actors, they must be missing this luxury inside the house. Bigg Boss thus announced that Vikas will be able to avail a rejuvenating grooming session for which he can select any five housemates who will also get a chance to enjoy the reward along with him.

Mahira was given the opportunity to avail the session after Shefali Bagga decided to give it up

Vikas selected Shefali Jariwala, Asim, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai to enjoy the task along with him. Vikas also added that if Shehnaaz wants to give up her position to Paras or Mahira. However, Mahira and Paras declined this offer and Mahira said that she would have gone if Vikas had taken her name. But Shefali Bagga chose to give up on this offer and sends Mahira in her place. This session included a foot massage, hair styling as well as a head and shoulder massage. The contestants who were not chosen to enjoy this luxury were instructed to turn helpers for the other housemates and had to adhere to all their demands.

