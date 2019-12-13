Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Admits Being Bankrupt; Foils Paras' Attempts To Provoke Her

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing several headlines with each passing episodes due to the numerous controversies meted out by the contestants. It is not a hidden fact that host Salman Khan revealed to Rashami Desai that her beau Arhaan Khan has a child from his previous marraige which he had hidden from her. This created a high octane drama on the show. Rashami was left heart broken from this revelation but things calmed down when Salman himself played the peace maker between the two. Just when things were looking good between the two, things took turn for the worse when Paras Chhabra re-entered the house from the secret room and made some shocking revealations.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets An Apology From Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi

Rashami confessed being bankrupt and homeless in the year 2016

Paras told Rashami that Arhaan said that Rashami was bankrupt and homeless to Shefali Bagga. He also said that Arhaan credited himself for helping Rashami through this difficult phase. The viewers expected Rashami to be angry on Arhaan for these statements but surprisingly, she went on to defend him and also admitted all of the things which Arhaan said about her to be correct. The Uttaran actor confessed that she was bankrupt in the year 2016. She even added that she was homeless during this phase.

Paras also lashed out at Vishal for getting too close to Mahira

Rashami went on to say that she had no hopes left in her life and that it was Arhaan who supported her throughout this difficult phase of her life. However, later she also told Arhaan that he should not have said all these things about her on national television. Arhaan on his part also did not deny saying these things about Rashami to Shefali when Paras was accusing him. Reportedly Rashami's fans are unhappy with her relationship with Arhaan and they do not want her to trust him blindly. Paras also accused Vishal of getting too cozy with Mahira Sharma for making his ex Madhurima Tuli jealous. He also criticised Asim Riaz for shredding off Mahira's family letter.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mom Says Her Daughter, Vishal Are Making Fool Of Themselves

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tulli Lashes Out At Ex Vishal Aditya Singh For This Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.