Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Breaks Down Ahead Of Arhaan Khan's Elimination

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with Salman Khan welcoming Devoleena Bhattacharjee on stage. She wished him on his birthday and revealed how her opinions about happenings in the house had changed. She added that Rashami Desai has lost her track in the game. In the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience will witness the heart-breaking side of Rashami Desai, who has been inside the house for the past three months. In the promo video aired by the channel, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are seen inside the confession room where Rashami was seen having a major breakdown in front of boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

Rashami Desai is emotionally hurt by Arhaan Khan’s eviction



Bigg Boss has declared that Arhaan Khan will be evicted in the episode that will air on December 31. After hearing this news, in a video shared by the channel, Rashami Desai was seen bursting into tears, as she was shocked to hear that Arhaan wouldn’t be a part of the game anymore. Rashami was heard saying that she felt very heavy from within. On the other hand, an emotional Arhaan Khan was seen hugging and consoling her.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Somvaar Ka Vaar Episode Has Showed The Contestants Their Real Friends

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For Dec 30: Devoleena Appears In Bigg Boss House

Right after Rashami and Arhaan’s moment, the contestants will be seen enjoying a lavish new year party. The contestants will be seen grooving to the beats of Swag Se Swagat. The comical ride does not stop here, the audience will also experience some funny anecdotes shared by Sunil Grover aka Gutthi and Bigg Boss 5 contestant Sunny Leone, as the duo will share some merry moments inside the house.



Also Read | Salman Khan Receives A Special Birthday Gift From Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: 'Salman Khan is the best host', claim fans after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.