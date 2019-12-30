Bigg Boss 13: 'Salman Khan Is The Best Host', Claim Fans After The Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be a special one for all the viewers and was especially a roller coaster ride of several emotions for the host Salman Khan. On the occasion of his birthday and completing 10 years as the host of the show, Bigg Boss gave Salman a special surprise and made him reminisce his glorious journey as the host of the show. The tribute video also left the Dabangg actor teary-eyed. While that was about the good moments, the worst part of Weekend Ka Vaar was when Salman went on to give all the contestants a reality check as he went inside the Bigg Boss house clean the house all by himself. Overall, the episode was rather special as the housemates also gave a special performance for the megastar. Netizens especially could not stop raving about the episode and also called Salman, the best host in the Indian television.

Here are some of the reactions of the netizens

*One tweet for Salman Khan*



Best host for a reason 🙌

Yesterday the way @BeingSalmanKhan cleaned the house was everything 🙏



SUCH A HUMBLE AND DOWN TO EARTH HUMAN BEING 🙏🙌



KOI NEHI LE SAKTA H #SalmanKhan KA PLACE IN @BiggBoss 🙏🙏❤🔥🔥#LoveSagaSidNaaz — Sneha♥️/SidHeart❤/SidNaaz♥️/Shehnaazian(FLIPPER😂) (@snehachakrabo19) December 30, 2019

Without Salman Khan BiggBoss is incomplete. He brings emotional connect to the show. He is the reason behind it being a family show!!

Yess!! THE BEST HOST EVER#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman pic.twitter.com/4Bb0NWdCV5 — Salman Khan FC (@SalmansDynamite) December 29, 2019

#BestHostSalmanKhan

You Are The best Host Ever Salman Sir

Aapko #BiggBoss ke 10 saal poore hone per Aapko buhat mubarak ho #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/ODNiJtOJ9d — Parvez Ansari🇮🇳 (@Parvezansari07) December 29, 2019

Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates for not doing their household chores

However, all was not rosy in the episode as Salman also lashed out at the contestants for keeping the house unclean. Having cleaned the kitchen and the bathroom area, he left all the contestants red with shame. He questioned the housmates on why they are not working under Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

