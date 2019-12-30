Bigg Boss 13: Somvaar Ka Vaar Episode Has Showed The Contestants Their Real Friends

With the New Year around the corner, the Bigg Boss housemates have recently learned a hard-hitting lesson on cleanliness and basic hygiene. Host Salman Khan got the contestants to set new year resolutions but with a twist.

According to the new task, the contestants are supposed to give one of their fellow housemates a New Year resolution that they want them to follow. Asim and Arhan gave Sidharth his resolution. The two of them asked Sidharth to control his anger and to keep a check on his language. Paras' resolution for Asim was that just as he motivates his fans to go to the gym and workout, he should also motivate his fans by doing household chores without making any excuses.

After this, Salman Khan asked the contestants to put a cross on the person's face who they want to target in the new year or who according to them are being targeted.

It came as a shock to everyone that the contestants ended up choosing their friends over their enemies, which was like a clear indication that the friendships on the show are not real. Paras painted Sidharth's face and declared him as his biggest competitor. While Arhan and Rashmi made Asim their next target.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the big surprise as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the former contestant of the show who had to quit mid-way because of her own issues, will be seen making a re-entry.

The contestants are shocked to see her back in the house. But it is reported, that Devoleena will not be continuing the show but, in fact, has entered the house to give the contestants a reality check.

