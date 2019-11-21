Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Justice For Asim Riaz And Punishment For Siddharth Shukla

The recent episode of Bigg Boss has been in the news for some high octane drama. Friends Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have turned enemies due to some unfortunate events. The two started fighting again during the task, Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar. It all started over Shehnaz demanding some fruits from Siddharth's team. The fight soon turned nasty and resulted in an ugly physical brawl. All the other contestants had a hard time calming down the two. The argument also led the house being divided into two. While some contestants like Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana supported Asim, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma supported Siddharth. This has also divided the Twitterati now.

Netizens have started trending #JusticeForAsimRiaz on Twitter

While Siddharth is one of the strongest contestants in the house, there are some netizens who have been supporting Asim. Many fans have started trending #JusticeForAsimRiaz and are also asking the makers of the show to punish Siddharth for inflicting some physical abuses on Asim. Asim has now formed his own group along with housemates Shefali and Himanshi in the house. The fans are calling out Shukla for being aggressive and abusive towards Asim in the recent episode. They further went on to call Siddharth a bully and have also asked host, Salman Khan to take some action against him. Check out some of the tweets from the netizens.

This is a fact that nobody can deal with Shukla the way Asim is doing!

Asim is on fire!!! #JusticeForAsim — Nish🌟 (@nish__writes) November 21, 2019

This Shukla needs yes man for him. And if anybody disagree with him he gets angry. Asim was correct and I feel like to give a slap to this Shukla. Aur ye Paras aur Mahira bade sage bante fir rhe hai iske. #JusticeForAsim — Akanksha Patni (@PatniAkanksha) November 21, 2019

Admittedly, Siddharth Shukla is a well-known celebrity, that does not mean that everyone should support him, support the right because there is no good enmity with anyone to declare him as a terrorist.#WeStandByAsimRiaz #JusticeForAsim — mannu saran (@mannusaran) November 21, 2019

TV celebrities have also broken their silence over the fight

The rift between Siddharth and Asim was created primarily after Siddharth became friends with Shehnaz Gill again. However, the two had decided to resolve their differences and had also patched up with a hug. But it seems that the tides turned quickly during the recent task where things turned ugly between the two. Many TV celebrities have also broken their silence over this huge fight between the two contestants. Karanvir Bohra who was also a contestant in the previous contestant took to his Twitter to write that Asim should not have provoked Siddharth, knowing that he has a hot-tempered demeanor.

