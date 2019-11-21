The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Justice For Asim Riaz And Punishment For Siddharth Shukla

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 saw a massive fight between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla. The fans are trending #JusiticeForAsimRiaz and demanding punishment for Shukla.

bigg boss 13

The recent episode of Bigg Boss has been in the news for some high octane drama. Friends Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have turned enemies due to some unfortunate events. The two started fighting again during the task, Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar. It all started over Shehnaz demanding some fruits from Siddharth's team. The fight soon turned nasty and resulted in an ugly physical brawl. All the other contestants had a hard time calming down the two. The argument also led the house being divided into two. While some contestants like Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana supported Asim, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma supported Siddharth. This has also divided the Twitterati now. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 20: Mahira Flirts With Sidharth

Netizens have started trending #JusticeForAsimRiaz on Twitter

While Siddharth is one of the strongest contestants in the house, there are some netizens who have been supporting Asim. Many fans have started trending #JusticeForAsimRiaz and are also asking the makers of the show to punish Siddharth for inflicting some physical abuses on Asim. Asim has now formed his own group along with housemates Shefali and Himanshi in the house. The fans are calling out Shukla for being aggressive and abusive towards Asim in the recent episode. They further went on to call Siddharth a bully and have also asked host, Salman Khan to take some action against him. Check out some of the tweets from the netizens.

TV celebrities have also broken their silence over the fight

The rift between Siddharth and Asim was created primarily after Siddharth became friends with Shehnaz Gill again. However, the two had decided to resolve their differences and had also patched up with a hug. But it seems that the tides turned quickly during the recent task where things turned ugly between the two. Many TV celebrities have also broken their silence over this huge fight between the two contestants. Karanvir Bohra who was also a contestant in the previous contestant took to his Twitter to write that Asim should not have provoked Siddharth, knowing that he has a hot-tempered demeanor. 

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant's Looks In Traditional Wear Are Beautiful

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

 

 

