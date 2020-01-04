Bigg Boss 13: Fans Slam Salman Khan And Makers For Not Punishing Sidharth Shukla

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have been highly controversial and divisive, especially when it comes to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The two contestants started off as friends at the beginning of the show but they quickly devolved into bitter rivals who constantly bicker and fight with each other. The bitter rivalry between Sidharth and Asim has now become a hot topic of contention between their fans, who loyally defend their favourite contestant while demeaning the other.

However, the host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, believes that it is Sidharth Shukla who is in the right and has scolded Asim on multiple occasions. This favouritism by Salman has not been appreciated by fans of Asim, who recently flooded Twitter to slam him for his stance.

Fans of Asim Riaz slam Salman Khan on Twitter for not punishing Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan has often been slammed by fans of Bigg Boss for his stance on certain hot topics. In this season, Salman had defended Sidharth Shukla on several occasions. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Asim had another ugly spat where they even insulted each other's father. However, Salman Khan did not punish Sidharth for the fight and it was Asim who was portrayed in the negative light.

This did not sit well with fans of Bigg Boss 13 and Asim, who took to social media to slam Salman and the makers of the show for protecting Sidharth. Even Koena Mitra, a former contestant, tweeted about the fight and expressed disgust at the way Salman protected Sidharth even when he was in the wrong.

Take a bow.... Makers!!

Apparently,

A Role Model, Idol.... Hero!!

Aur kitna girogey??? https://t.co/cYuxodoT55 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January 3, 2020

#SalmanKhan are you sold out to @mnysha and @ColorsTV channel???

The nation wants to know why you're behaving like a KATTHPUTLI of @EndemolShineIND team? You're losing all your respect, credibility and love you've earned.#StopPortrayingAsimNegative @BeingSalmanKhan — محمد عرفات (@rukhsarfat) January 4, 2020

One Question: Why did #SalmanKhan not react when #SiddharthShukla insulted #AsimRiaz and his father!! Guess even Salman is like #AartiSingh as she erupted like a volcano. Are we for real here!! #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV #BB13 #WeekendKaVaarWithSalmanKhan — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) January 3, 2020

