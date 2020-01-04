The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Denies The Show Being Scripted, Calls Sidharth A ‘star’

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Tehseen Poonawalla recently rubbished all the rumours of the show being scripted and that the makers are biased towards Sidharth.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing several headlines ever since its inception. This has further been increased due to the countless fights and the numerous controversies amongst the housemates. The social media is too abuzz with activity with all the fans showing the love to their favourite contestant. Sidharth Shukla is fast emerging to be one of the most popular contestants of this season and the Balika Vadhu actor also enjoys an enviable fan-following outside the house. But his aggressive behaviour has also made several celebrities criticize him on the social media and they have even called out to the makers of the show for being biased towards the actor.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Calls Asim Riaz Irritating, Bashes Sidharth For His Behaviour 

Tehseen denied all the rumours of Bigg Boss being scripted

Some of the celebrities have also said that the show, Bigg Boss is totally scripted and fixed. However, the ex-contestant of this season, Tehseen Poonawalla has denied all the rumours of the show being scripted. He has also showcased his support towards Sidharth Shukla by sharing a series of tweets on his social media. He also called Sidharth a star. Check out the tweets below. 

Tehseen revealed that a fight between him and Asim was never aired on television

Tehseen mainly stated that he is irritated with all the lies that Bigg Boss 13 is scripted. He further called Sidharth, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as one of the most popular contestants. Tehseen also made an interesting revelation that a fight between him and Asim Riaz was never aired on television. He further revealed that it took place because Asim refused to serve Devoleena tea after she re-entered the house because of their earlier fight. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Madhurima Tuli Denied Captaincy By Housemates, Here’s Why

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Astrologer's Prediction Hinted At Sidharth-Rashami's Failed Relationship?

 

 

