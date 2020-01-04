Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Denies The Show Being Scripted, Calls Sidharth A ‘star’

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing several headlines ever since its inception. This has further been increased due to the countless fights and the numerous controversies amongst the housemates. The social media is too abuzz with activity with all the fans showing the love to their favourite contestant. Sidharth Shukla is fast emerging to be one of the most popular contestants of this season and the Balika Vadhu actor also enjoys an enviable fan-following outside the house. But his aggressive behaviour has also made several celebrities criticize him on the social media and they have even called out to the makers of the show for being biased towards the actor.

Tehseen denied all the rumours of Bigg Boss being scripted

Some of the celebrities have also said that the show, Bigg Boss is totally scripted and fixed. However, the ex-contestant of this season, Tehseen Poonawalla has denied all the rumours of the show being scripted. He has also showcased his support towards Sidharth Shukla by sharing a series of tweets on his social media. He also called Sidharth a star. Check out the tweets below.

Irritated with LIES that #BiggBossSeason13 is scripted for #SiddharthShukla to win. Absolute NONSENSE. The makers from @EndemolShineIND & @viacom18 have no stakes in making #Sid win. It's just how the game has turned out! For eg my fight with #Sid was REAL .@ColorsTV#WinnerSid — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 3, 2020

Infact I have always maintained #SidharthaShukla #Paras #Rashmi & @Devoleena_23 were the MOST popular. Unfortunately D had to exit cause of her back! #Sidd has anger management issues, He & I discussed it but NO NOTHING is scripted! Without doubt @sidharth_shukla is a STAR! — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 3, 2020

While I was in the house, apart from my fight with #Sid, Aseem refused to give tea to @Devoleena_23 when Rashmi & she just re-eneterd on a Wednesday. He & I had a scrap & he HAD to giver her tea. That fight was NEVER shown! But nothing is scripted & more more power to #Sid . — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 3, 2020

Tehseen revealed that a fight between him and Asim was never aired on television

Tehseen mainly stated that he is irritated with all the lies that Bigg Boss 13 is scripted. He further called Sidharth, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as one of the most popular contestants. Tehseen also made an interesting revelation that a fight between him and Asim Riaz was never aired on television. He further revealed that it took place because Asim refused to serve Devoleena tea after she re-entered the house because of their earlier fight.

