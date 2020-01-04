The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Rashami, Shefali, Mahira - Who Will Get Eliminated This Week?

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 has been making it to the headlines for its ugly fights and controversies. Read on to know more about who will get evicted this week from BB 13.

bigg boss 13

This week on Bigg Boss 13, six contestants from the house have been nominated for eviction. The list includes Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga. Among the nominated contestants, there are lesser chances of Rashami Desai getting evicted as she has a loyal fan base on social media.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 January 03 Written Update: Mahira Slaps Paras; Apologizes Later

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Voting Trends: Rashami Desai's Fans Support Her As She Gets Nominated

As for other nominated contestants, Shefali Bagga, who was eliminated from the house, has also been nominated. Ever since she came back as a wild card entry, Shefali Bagga has failed to come into limelight and hasn’t got much attention from the viewers of Bigg Boss 13. Let's see if she sustains another week inside the house.

Mahira Sharma is known to be playing the Bigg Boss game under the shadow of Paras Chabra. Since day one, she has been gaining attention due to Paras Chabra. Mahira Sharma also asked Paras to stay away from Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Dances Seductively For Shefali Bagga? Details Here

Shefali Jariwala is another wild card entrant of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the initial days, she played well. However, after that, she started passing judgements about other housemates. Shefali Jariwala also ditched her best friend Asim Riaz and both are not in good terms right now.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Blame Shefali Jariwala For Their Fall-out

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are also wild card contestants. Madhurima was very quiet and silent in her first week. However, after getting nominated once, she tried to up her game by actively participating in the tasks. Vishal and Madhurima’s relation has left the audiences confused. However, it still has kept them in the talk of the house. Vishal is also known to steal the limelight by entering into someone else’s fight. Who according to you will get eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss 13 house? Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh And Madhurima Tuli To Be Sent To Jail?

 

 

