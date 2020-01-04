Bigg Boss 13 Eviction: Rashami, Shefali, Mahira - Who Will Get Eliminated This Week?

This week on Bigg Boss 13, six contestants from the house have been nominated for eviction. The list includes Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga. Among the nominated contestants, there are lesser chances of Rashami Desai getting evicted as she has a loyal fan base on social media.

#RashmiDesai behaved calm,composed & patiently in whole week.



But instead of appreciation sadly bb & @BeingSalmanKhan want to bash her for comment on biased bb.



So bb is trying to demotivate her. Not only hms but audience also agreeing with rashmi.



Biased BB.#BiggBoss13 — Vinu Jagtap (@jagtap_vinu) January 3, 2020

So Salman can open gates for #RashamiDesai to leave #BB13 house just because she is exposing @ColorsTV biasedness towards their Ladla Shukla???



From day 1 they are supporting and encouraging Violence and Abusing language of Shukla!



But Rashami shouldn't question 👏#BiggBoss13 — Rashami Desai FanClub (@FanclubDesai) January 3, 2020

As for other nominated contestants, Shefali Bagga, who was eliminated from the house, has also been nominated. Ever since she came back as a wild card entry, Shefali Bagga has failed to come into limelight and hasn’t got much attention from the viewers of Bigg Boss 13. Let's see if she sustains another week inside the house.

Mahira Sharma is known to be playing the Bigg Boss game under the shadow of Paras Chabra. Since day one, she has been gaining attention due to Paras Chabra. Mahira Sharma also asked Paras to stay away from Shehnaaz.

Shefali Jariwala is another wild card entrant of the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the initial days, she played well. However, after that, she started passing judgements about other housemates. Shefali Jariwala also ditched her best friend Asim Riaz and both are not in good terms right now.

#ShefaliJariwala is such a lomdi.. Fox... Bitchy..She talks about education,class, bitching karne walo ki kya class hoti hai, idhar ki udhar lagane walo ki kya class hoti hai #BigBoss13 — !!!अभिव्यक्ति!!! (@Abhivyaktiii) January 3, 2020

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are also wild card contestants. Madhurima was very quiet and silent in her first week. However, after getting nominated once, she tried to up her game by actively participating in the tasks. Vishal and Madhurima’s relation has left the audiences confused. However, it still has kept them in the talk of the house. Vishal is also known to steal the limelight by entering into someone else’s fight. Who according to you will get eliminated this week from the Bigg Boss 13 house? Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

