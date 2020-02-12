Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Feels Sidharth Shukla Is '10-year-old', Reveals Why

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stones unturned to make the finale week of season 13 memorable, as they have kept a special episode in store for the viewers, in which the contestants of Bigg Boss will make some lesser-known revelations.

While contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla managed to justify the accusations hurled by the audience, Rashami Desai made a shocking revelation about her estranged relationship with Sidharth.

Rashami Desai: Sidharth Shukla is a 10-year-old in a grown-up's body

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were seen defending themselves in the witness box as they were bombarded with serious questions. Rashami Desai, who was the first contestant to be questioned, was accused of becoming non-existent after Arhaan Khan's eviction from the show.

On being asked about her past relationship with Sidharth, Rashami revealed that Sidharth had tried to cut-short her lines on Dil Se Dil Tak. Adding to the same, Rashami remarked that Sidharth is a 10-year old in a grown up's body, as he favours those who pampers him. However, Rashamiremarked that Sidharth shares a cordial relationship with her niece Bhavya and likes children.

Fans are impressed with Rashami Desai

