Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Breaks Silence On Rashami-Arhaan Controversy

Bigg Boss is currently on its 13th season and the contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stones unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season has been extended by 4 weeks. The ongoing season is setting up new stories each day. Rashami Desai can be seen going through a roller-coaster of emotions because of current circumstances. While Rashami Desai has no way to connect with her family she is oblivious of the situations that have been created outside the house.

The recent news is regarding her and her boyfriend Arhaan Khan who are making headlines across the nation. During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan criticized Arhaan and also revealed that he has been hiding many things from Rashami Desai. Salman Khan confronted Arhaan Khan and shamed him for not letting Rashami know that he is already married with a kid and also has many loans on his name. When Rashami came to know about this, she broke down until Salman Khan himself decided to enter the house and console her.

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan decided to talk the whole thing out but the matter was far from being resolved. Reportedly, Rashami's family is still in shock regarding this whole scenario. Rashami's brother Gaurav Desai told a news publication that this whole thing came as a shock to him. He also added that he had no idea about these things. Speaking about the news, he also said that the whole scenario has disturbed their family but as Rashami is still inside the house, the family wished her nothing but the best.

On being asked if the family would be fine if Rashami continued her relationship with Arhaan Khan after his revelation, Gaurav told the media publication, that after Rashami returned home, she will get to know about all the things that have taken place and then the family will see what is her take on this. He also mentioned that it is Rashami's life and her decision and they will always be there to guide her.

