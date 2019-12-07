Did You Know? Kareena Not Kangana Was The First Choice Of Makers To Play Rani In 'Queen'

Kareena Kapoor has rejected several films in her career which later went on to be superhits. However, at a recent event, she said that she believes in moving ahead in life and not look back. One film rejected by her that not a lot of people know about is Queen, where Kangana Ranaut was later chosen as the lead. Her role as Rani won many hearts and the audience fell in love with her character. The movie was released in 2014 and even after five years, Queen is still enjoyed by the audience.

Here is what happened

At the event, Kareena and Akshay Kumar revealed many things about themselves and were also seen happily answering the host's questions. The Jab We Met actor revealed that she was approached for Queen but she turned down the role. In the interview, the host read out to Kareena the names of movies that she rejected. The movies included Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Na Pyaar hai, Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Queen, Black, Fashion, Chennai Express. Kareena reacted to this list and said that she had rejected only two films in the list that and the rest of them were wrong. While the first one remains to be Queen, the other film is still unknown.

Later, when the host asked Kareena if she regretted the decision of turning down Queen, especially when the film turned out to be good. Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a straightforward answer to this question. She said that she does not believe in looking back, she only moves forward. The audience clapped and cheered for Kareena as she said that she has no regrets.

Kareena Kapoor is known to have delivered back to back hit films. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Good Newwz. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 27 this year. Apart from that, Kareena will also be seen in Angrezi Medium and Takht.

