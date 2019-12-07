Robbie Williams Marks His 13th Number 1 In The UK With 'The Christmas Present'

Robbie Williams on Friday equalled Elvis Presley's record for the most UK number-one albums by a solo artist, with the new collection of his festive songs. Robbie's The Christmas Present has succeeded at attaining the top position after entering at number two behind Coldplay last week. The Beatles are known to be holding the overall record with 15 UK number one albums.

Also Read: Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Disney Movie Survives Tough Competition From Bollywood

Also Read: Kajol's Most Appreciated Roles That Are Still Fresh In The Minds Of Audience

Robbie William tweeted about his achievement

'The Christmas Present' is my 13th #1 album. It means more to me than any of the others. Thank you x pic.twitter.com/0m1yfY3Kyv — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 6, 2019

Robbie Williams also scored 4 chart-topping albums with his old band Take That, taking his personal haul to 17. Only Beatles members Paul McCartney with the total of 22 number one LPs and John Lenon (18) have scored number ones in total across their careers, with Robbie Williams drawing level with the band's lead guitarist George Harrison on 17.

Robbie Williams expressed his feelings to a media publication. He said that it is an incredible achievement for him and meant more to him than any of the other albums that he has ever made. He said that he earlier used to celebrate with cocaine and strippers but these days he only wants a kebab. The star also sang on four number one albums as part of Take That which means that he has appeared on 17 chart-topping albums as a solo artist or part of a group.

It’s here! My new album ’The Christmas Present’ is out now everywhere x



Listen or order here -https://t.co/9hTOpbNYYT pic.twitter.com/fbhHNFiPJp — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) November 22, 2019

Robbie's festive collection has headed the album chart with a bunch of Christmas songs that shot up the singles chart as people started streaming festive classics in their droves. Here are some of the top Christmas songs in this week's chart.

Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (8)

Wham - Last Christmas (13)

Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale of New York (22)

Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas (23)

Shakin' Stevens - Merry Christmas Everyone (26)

Michael Buble - It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (32)

Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me (33)

Elton John - Step Into Christmas (39)

Also Read: These Bollywood Actors Are Proud Owners Of Suave Lamborghini Cars

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Emotional Roles That Left The Audience Teary-eyed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.