Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Warned About Arhaan Khan Yet Again By Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 13 saw Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta enter the show as a proxy contestant for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and fans expected him to make the game even more interesting. The recent episode saw an ugly fight between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai after he termed her as Asim Riaz's 'naukrani'. Asim jumped into Rashami's defense and there was a huge uproar about this nasty fight between the housemates. Arhaan Khan also lashed out at Sidharth in Rashami's defence. However, Vikas Gupta showed his support for Sidharth. He stated that all the housemates poke the Dil Se Dil Tak actor for footage.

Vikas warns Rashami against Arhaan

Furthermore, Vikas had gotten into a fight with Arhaan and warned Rashami that he is not a good guy for her. Vikas and Rashami are known to be close friends so Vikas explained Rashami that if her brother Gaurav as well as the host Salman Khan have told her something, there may be some truth in it. However, Rashami tells Vikas not to bring up this subject in between the fights. Today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Rashami throwing tea at Sidharth in a fit of rage after which Sidharth also did the same to her.

Sidharth and Arhaan will also get into an ugly fight

Sidharth and Arhaan will also get into an ugly fight wherein he will tear Arhaan's shirt. The host Salman Khan can be seen looking very disappointed with the behaviour of the contestants. He will also lash out at Rashami who mutters an abusive word for Sidharth. Recently, there were rumours that Salman might leave the show. Rumour mills predicted that director Farah Khan will step into his shoes in the show. The Sultan actor also talked about the same in an interview with a leading tabloid. He expressed his affection towards the show and said that a part of him actually wants to cut and throw it out and the other wants to keep it. His statement also created all the buzz around his exit from the show.

