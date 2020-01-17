Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Hug It Out, Is A New Equation On Cards?

Bigg Boss 13 has a massive fan following and it is quite evident. The audience and viewers never missed an opportunity to express their point of view or support for their favourite contestant.

Recently, during the captaincy task, the family week welcomed many near and dear ones of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. They not only encouraged but also had interesting conversations with other contestants.

Amidst this, the family week will continue in the house of Bigg Boss 13. After four months of staying away from their loved ones, the contestants will get a chance to meet one member from their family.

After Krushna Abhishek and Shehnaz Gill's father, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will get to meet their dear ones. In the preview of tonight's episode, Sidharth Shukla introduces his mom to both Rashami Desai and Shehnaz Gill in a very interesting way.

He calls the former as someone who works on his patience and the latter as an entertainer. Rashami Desai then tells Sidharth's mom that they are a support to each other in the house.

In the next scene, Rashami Desai is seen crying and tells Sidharth Shukla how no one has come to meet her from her family. Just then, Rashami's nephew and niece enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami gets very excited to meet them. Her nephew then asks Rashami that why has she broken ties with Sidharth Shukla.

They then make Sidharth and Rashami shake hands and hug each other. Sidharth's affectionate side is also seen when he makes Rashami drink water.

Paras Chhabra's mom enters the house next. However, when Paras introduces her to Mahira Sharma, she doesn't seem to be very pleased. Check out the promo here below.

