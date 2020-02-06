Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Calls Off Her Relationship With Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons while toppling all the popularity charts at the same time. This season has also offered some iconic moments to the viewers. One of them is undoubtedly the 'frying pan' fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The fight had started with the two throwing water on each other. Madhurima got so infuriated that she started hitting Vishal with a frying pan. Madhurima was also eliminated owing to her behaviour.

Madhurima Tuli calls it off with Vishal Aditya Singh

Recently, Vishal Aditya Singh got evicted from the show and is finally out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. While Vishal and Madhurima were among the most controversial contestants on the show due to their ugly arguments and verbal spat and even for their physical fights. In an interview with a leading media portal, Madhurima Tuli was asked whether she will sort her differences with Vishal Aditya Singh or not.

To this Madhurima replied that she has nothing to say about all that and she is done with Vishal. She also said that the relationship is over from her side. She further added that she was being her real self inside the house and even wanted to sort the differences and start a new journey with him. But she feels that Vishal wanted otherwise and now she has nothing to do with him.

Madhurima also mentioned that Vishal kept provoking her and that led to her eviction. She also accepted that out of anger she did something that was not acceptable and that led to her eviction. She also shared that she has never done anything like that before with anyone else.

Madhurima added that all this chaos shows that Vishal is not meant for her. She also said that she does not want to be with a person who cannot see her happy and doing well in life. So on her part, everything is over and she does not want to meet Vishal anymore.

Image Courtesy: Madhurima Tuli Instagram

