Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: "Want Her To Remain Friends With Sidharth," Says Rashami’s Mother

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular reality shows on Indian television right now. Viewers are finding Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's adorable and naughty digs at each other very entertaining. After countless fights and altercations, things are finally cordial between them, which is also being loved by the fans. Rashami's mother, Rasila Desai got candid with us in an exclusive interview wherein she spoke about their newly developing bond. She said that she was glad that Rashami's nephew and niece made her and Sidharth Shukla friends again.

Rashami's mother speaks about Sidharth and Rashami's bond

She told us, 'Sidharth and Rashami should remain friends like this. With few days left for the finale, they should only show their fun side to the viewers. By watching them being friends again, I was really happy.' Talking about the two, Sidharth and Rashami also hinted that they may come together for a new show after Dil Se Dil Tak if they are offered a good opportunity by the makers. It will be interesting to see the two come together again after their stint on the show.

Rashami's mother spilled the beans on her split with Arhaan Khan

Rasila Desai also spoke about Rashami's decision to call it quits with Arhaan Khan after Himanshi Khurrana delivered his message for her. On that, she said, "When the incident took place, it gave a negative feel but the tables were turned when Salman decided to take the matter in his own hands. When he exposed the whole thing, I felt, whatever happens, happens for a good reason. In the end, everything falls into place. After the clip was shown, Rashami took a very clear decision. She truly listened to her inner voice and I feel whatever happened, happened for a good reason."

