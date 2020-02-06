Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Tells Paras Chhabra That He Is Thankless Towards Akanksha Puri

After the press conference that took place in the Bigg Boss 13 house, a lot of the contestants quipped about their life outside of the BB house. Paras Chhabra was extensively questioned about his relationship with Akanksha Puri by the media. Their relationship has always been one of the most controversial subjects of this season.

Later, Paras can be seen in a conversation with Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh wherein he speaks about Akanksha. However, Rashami tells him that from the words he is uttering for Akanksha, he is looking very thankless towards her. Paras, on the other hand, said that he appreciates whatever Akanksha has done for him so far but now he does not see a future with her anymore.

Paras' revelations about his relationship with Akanksha

Paras also clarified in front of the press that he was disappointed with Akanksha 'flaunting' all the things that she was doing for him. He also lashed out at Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill after a journalist revealed to him that they were making fun of him over his controversial relationship with Akanksha.

During his conversation with Rashami, Mahira interrupts and tells Paras that he doesn’t have to say anything about his relationship right now. She also tells him to talk things out with Akanksha outside of the Bigg Boss house. Mahira even goes on to say that Paras should clear things out with Akanksha first and then go on to take the opinions of others.

Akanksha rubbishes revenge rumours

Some reports have recently claimed that Akanksha Puri has stopped supporting her boyfriend in the show now that their relationship has hit a rough patch. They have reported that she has stopped sending clothes for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant inside the house.

However, these reports have been dubbed as baseless by none other than Akanksha. She revealed in a leading daily that people are “blindly writing wrong news”. She also said that not watching Bigg Boss 13 and refusing to send clothes for Paras are two very different things. Earlier she had reportedly claimed that she does not watch the show anymore but that does not mean that she would start taking revenge from Paras.

