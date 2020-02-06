Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Really Evicted? Her Mother Reveals The TRUTH

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular reality shows on Indian television right now. The audience has witnessed some huge controversies in the current season of Bigg Boss 13. The show is inching towards the grand finale and contestants are getting evicted. Recent reports have suggested that Mahira Sharma has been evicted from Bigg Boss 13. Mahira's mother, when quizzed about her surprise eviction, expressed shock on hearing the news.

Mahira Sharma's mother called up the Channel to confirm her daughter's eviction

Talking to an entertainment portal, Mahira Sharma's mother, Sania Sharma spoke of how she was appalled at the news of her daughter's eviction. Sania Sharma said that she called up the channel and asked them if it was indeed true. She revealed that the channel has 'denied it' and asked her to instead send more clothes for at least a week. Sania was relieved to know that her daughter is not getting evicted anytime soon.

On the other hand, Mahira's mother also spoke about her trust in Mahira and about her closeness to Paras Chhabra. Sania said that she trusts her daughter completely and that Paras and Mahira are just good friends. She said that when her son had gone inside the house during the 'connection's week', he assured her that nothing is going on between them. Sania also spoke about how Mahira is completely focused on her career and is following her idol Kareena Kapoor 's footsteps and that she would marry at the age of 32.

