Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Upset With Media Reports Concerning Paras Chhabra

Some reports have claimed that Akanksha Puri, the girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, has stopped supporting her boyfriend. They have also reported that she has stopped sending new clothes for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant inside the house. However, these reports have been dubbed as baseless by none other than Akanksha Puri herself.

Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra and her equation

In an interview with a leading daily, Akanksha Puri has reportedly said that people are “blindly writing wrong news”. She said that not watching Bigg Boss 13 and refusing to send clothes for Paras Chhabra is a very different thing. Earlier she had reportedly claimed that she does not watch Bigg Boss 13 anymore but that does not mean that she would start taking revenge from Paras.

Akanksha Puri reportedly continued that she had also hired a stylist for Paras Chhabra who styles and manages Paras’ looks. They even had a meeting to decide all the clothes that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant would be wearing on the show. She also reportedly went on to say that Paras’ closeness with someone inside the house does not make her a revenge-seeking individual. She claimed to have been hurt by Paras’ statement on the show about their relationship. But Akanksha confirmed that she was still close to Paras’ mother and even the Bigg Boss team knew that she was “just a call away” for matters pertaining to the contestant.

There have been media reports that Akanksha Puri was upset with Paras Chhabra’s growing closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13. Although she was an avid follower of the show and one of Paras’ definite supporters, she has reportedly stopped watching the show. But despite all this, Akanksha’s concern for Paras seems to be far from over.

