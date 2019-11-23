Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla Persuaded Asim Riaz To Stage A Fight With Him?

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been grabbing eyeballs for their ugly fights inside the house. The Bigg Boss house has been chaotic in the past few weeks. However, a new clip has gone viral all over the internet from the Bigg Boss house. In the video, Sidharth Shukla is seen convincing Asim Riaz to fake a fight with him.

In the video, Sidharth and Asim are seen standing in the kitchen area where Sidharth is trying to persuade Asim by saying "Jhagda karenge yaar.. Phokat mein entertainment nahi karenge." Listening to this, Asim replies, "No, I am not into that."

Further, Sidharth is trying to convince Asim by telling him that he can even vent out his frustrations towards the housemates while at it. All this was being planned so that his outbreak does not look like it is being directly pointed at one person. But it also includes his honest opinion towards them. Asim finally is seen giving in and agreeing to Sidharth's suggestion.

Here is the video that cannot be missed:

Sid: jhagda kareinge yaar... phokat ka entertain nahi kareinge

Asim: no I'm not into that



Sid told Asim let's pretend to fight and you can also vent out in it. #BB13 #WeStandByAsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/f4iXm0AyJD — simplypurple 🦋🥀💋🖤 (@4simplypurple) November 19, 2019

However, when the two were seen fighting, the people who follow the show felt that their fight did not come across as genuine. Also, as the two are known to be best friends inside the house, their fans felt that the fight was planned. But netizens had also chosen their sides soon after the fight. Even ex-Bigg Boss contestants like Karanvir Bohra, Dolly Bindra, and Sambhavna Seth came forward in support of Sidharth regarding the whole fiasco.

Here is the fight that seemed staged to the audience :

Whether the whole episode was staged or not should be decided by the followers of the show. But the viewers are smart enough to understand how it is not just staged fights but also love relationships that are a part of the game, not only for entertainment but also in order to gain more TRP. Such incidents have taken place in the history of this reality show which is currently on its 13th season and continues to be a hit with every new season.

