Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Rumoured Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Has A Child?

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 tonight will be full of drama and some shocking revelations. The episode will see host Salman Khan giving a reality check to all the contestants for their violent behaviour inside the house. It is not a hidden fact that Arhaan Khan who entered the house again as a wild card entry, confessed his feelings towards Rashami Desai. Arhaan and Rashami have since then been inseparable inside the house. There were also several speculations that the two would tie the knot inside the house. However, the two denied these rumours. But it seems like Salman Khan's shocking revelation in today's episode will change the dynamics between the two.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets Slammed By The Fans For Mocking Shefali Jariwala

Salman Khan revealed to Rashami that Arhaan has a child outside the house

The makers of the show recently unveiled a new promo. It shows Salman Khan asking Arhaan who all are there in his family. Arhaan reveals his family members namely his father, mother and brother. Salman then goes off to remove his jacket aggressively and asks Rashami if she knew Arhaan has a child. Rashami looks horrified and stares at Arhaan in disbelief. This is truly an unexpected revelation which will bring in some new drama inside the house. Arhaan had confessed about his feelings for Rashami to an online portal in an earlier interview. Watch the promo here.

Arhaan had confessed that he would propose to Rashami if he re-enters the house

He said that all the earlier rumours of them being a couple were false. But he further went on to say that after spending two weeks with her inside the house, he realized that his feelings for her go more than being just a friend. He also added that he would propose to her if he ever got a chance to re-enter the show. Arhaan also said that Rashami also said that she loves him before he left the house. Arhaan's entry as a wild card contestant along with Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli has stirred up some storm inside the house. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana To Get Evicted This Week? Fans Predict

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Accuse Asim Riaz Of Conspiring Against Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.