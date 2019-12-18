Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Gets Into An Ugly Fight With Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some interesting twists and turns with each passing episode. Sidharth Shukla who re-entered the house has upped the game immensely. He could be seen telling Shefali Bagga to form a romantic angle with Arhaan Khan so that it boosts up their chance to reach the opportunity. However, this does not go down too well with Shefali who tells this to Rashami. Rashami too gets angry on Sidharth for bringing up this topic. But soon Shefali and Rashami too lock horns as they get into an argument during the captaincy task. Vikas Gupta, Madhurima Tuli and Rashami argue with Shefali as she constantly questions the capability of their group.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Tries To Get Sidharth Shukla’s Attention As He Ignores Her

Shefali and Rashami get into a huge fight

Soon, Shefali's team members ask her to quit the game which does not go down well with her. She also tells Sidharth who is the sanchalak of the task that she does not agree with the decision of her team members. Shefali goes on to blame Rashami particularly for everyone ganging up against her. She gets into a nasty fight with Rashami and Madhurima in the process. Rashami goes on to break a plate out of frustration. Shefali also goes on to break all the task properties so that it gets cancelled eventually. Watch the promo here.

Shefali gets locked up in washroom by Vikas and Sidharth

Later that night, Shefali in a fit of rage, goes around the bedroom area with a plate and a spoon to wake up all the housemates which will be aired in the upcoming episode. Shefali goes berserk to be not able to compete for the captaincy task. She is also reprimanded by Sidharth and Vikas due to her antics in the night. But Shefali continues to create a huge ruckus in the middle of the night for all the housemates. Soon, Vikas, Sidharth, and Arhaan can also be seen picking Shefali up and locking her in the bathroom. Shefali can be seen protesting while the three lock her up in the washroom.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Heartbroken As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Destroys The Task; Vikas And Sidharth Lock Her Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.