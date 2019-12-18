Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Heartbroken As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Shehnaaz Gill being heartbroken as Paras Chhabra chooses Mahira Sharma over her as the captaincy contender. It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for Paras when he left the house for his finger surgery. However, Paras on the other hand, has confessed his feelings for Mahira and has stated on several occasions that she will always be his first priority. In the latest episode, it was seen that Shehnaaz asks Paras on whom he is supporting as a captaincy contender. To this, Paras replies with Mahira's name which upsets Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz throws tantrum as Paras chooses Mahira over her

Shehnaaz also breaks down before Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli saying that she does not have any value in Paras's life. Vishal can also be seen fighting with Paras on behalf of Shehnaaz on this matter. He makes Paras realise that Shehnaaz is very sentimental about him. Asim Riaz further tells Paras that Shehnaaz really loves him. To which, Paras blatantly replies saying that he loves Mahira. Shehnaaz throws a huge tantrum in the house and also threatens to cancel the task. She lashes out at Paras who soon comes to console her. Shehnaaz also loses her cool towards Sidharth for supporting Paras.

Shefali Bagga creates chaos

The recent episode also saw Shefali Bagga get into a nasty fight with Rashami Desai which led her to break the task properties and cancel it on the process. The recent promo released by the makers of the show also shows her banging the utensils near every housemates' bed, thus disrupting their sleep. This angers everyone in the house and leads to Sidharth, along with Vikas Gupta locking her up in the bathroom. Shefali, in a fit of rage, goes around the bedroom area with a plate and a spoon to wake up all the housemates. The contestant goes berserk as she was not allowed to participate in the captaincy task. She is also reprimanded by Sidharth and Vikas as she disturbs everyone's sleep. But Shefali continues to create a huge ruckus in the middle of the night for all the housemates. Soon, Vikas, Sidharth and Vishal can be seen picking Shefali, wrapping her around in a blanket and locking her in the bathroom.

