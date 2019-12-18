Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Destroys The Task; Vikas And Sidharth Lock Her Up

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing many controversies and twists with the recent episodes. One of the contestants who has embroiled herself in controversy is none other than Shefali Bagga. The recent episode saw Shefali get into a nasty fight with Rashami Desai which led her to break the task properties and cancel it on the process. The recent promo released by the makers of the show also showed her banging the utensils near every housemates' bed, thus disrupting their sleep. This angers everyone in the house and leads to Sidharth Shukla along with Vikas Gupta locking her up in the bathroom.

Sidharth and Vikas lock Shefali Bagga in the washroom

The promo shows Shefali in a fit of rage, going around the bedroom area with a plate and a spoon to wake up all the housemates. The contestant goes berserk to be not able to compete for the captaincy task. She is also reprimanded by Sidharth and Vikas in the process. But Shefali continues to create a huge chaos in the middle of the night for all the housemates. Soon, Vikas, Sidharth and Vishal can be seen picking Shefali up and locking her in the bathroom. Shefali can be seen protesting while they lock her up in the washroom. Watch the promo here.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz will share an adorable moment in the upcoming episode

Vikas and Sidharth can be seen wrapping Shefali in a blanket. This will surely create a new storm in the house. Similarly, contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also locked up in the washroom in an earlier episode after which she lost her temper. It will also be interesting to witness if Shefali will lose her cool after Sidharth and Vikas lock her up. The promo also suggested that there can be some adorable banter between Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz will try convincing Sidharth to talk to her while he will keep on ignoring her. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

