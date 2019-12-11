Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Call The Show For Being Bias Towards Mahira Sharma, Kishwer Agrees

Bigg Boss 13 is being called as a biased show by the Twitteratis after they claim that the makers of the show are trying to save Mahira Sharma from eviction. Netizens feel Bigg Boss has been repeatedly saving Mahira Sharma from eviction. In Monday's episode, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla saved Mahira from getting nominated, which according to netizens was 'planned'. Television actress Kishwer M Rai took to her Instagram account and tweeted that she feels that Bigg Boss 13 makers are trying to save Mahira from getting evicted.

My God mahira Ko save karne ke liye itna sab kuch kar rahein hai big boss 😂😂 #BigBoss13 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) December 9, 2019

Twitteratis state that they agree with Kishwer and that this is the third or the fourth time that Mahira had been saved. Netizens pointed out that despite Salman Khan revealing two weeks’ prior that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had the least vote, they did not get evicted as Devoleena left the show due to health issues. Netizens also claim that despite finding herself in the nominated spot, Mahira staying back in the Bigg Boss house each time cannot be a coincidence. Check out what the netizens have to say.

Wrong nomination list shown by @BB13Official

Cheating level crossed by the Bigg Boss team

Saving #MahiraSharma from nominations was completely biased. pic.twitter.com/sJroZmkcqg — Shailesh Kumar Sahoo (@iamshaileshk) December 9, 2019

#BB13 playing d dirtiest game!

Paras & Mahira savd 4 d 3rd time

1st eviction ws cancelled wn both were bottom 2

2nd paras ws sent out spcly for d weekend n removed frm nomination

3rd paras ws sent to secret room to escape nomination n vl b bck after monday@BeingSalmanKhan SHAME — Vanshree (@vinky_saini) December 9, 2019

#MahiraSharma gave 0% efforts to the task & makers gave powers to save her?? Her?? Like seriously?? One more hafta prasad jesa dediya😂 Decide b to karne ke liye do bade maharathi ko diye the. Two most cunning person😂

Aaj koi #.ShamelessColors trend nai kar rha🤪#BiggBoss13 — Rinmayee💜 (@Rinmayee_003) December 9, 2019

Now we can see....Makers making the game of paras and sid strong (which is needed due to power of #AsimRaiz ) nd making #asim week by eliminating himanshi nd his group member by nominating every one of them from.their group.....Nd saving irritating #Mahira #BringBackHimashi — Igm (@Igm52466985) December 10, 2019

Madhurima is Cleary the winner of the task... But again #Mahira is saved by biased Bigg boss because of Saddist Sid and Paras as only monet matters to colors #BiasedBiggBoss#Madhurima https://t.co/lkAncL8Dya — Vaibhav Shukla (@Vaibhav37351266) December 9, 2019

Itna Scripting and Setup karne ki kya jarurat hai, Directly Mahira ko Trophy dedo...

Contestants and Viewers ko bhi malum hai, who deserve to stay in house. Par fir bhi #Bigboss ne game ko judge karne ke liye Paras and Sid ko choose kia...😑😑😑#AsimRiaz#BiasedBiggBoss13 — Vaishali Patil (@PVaishaliD) December 10, 2019

Twitteratis also claim that Bigg Boss 13 designed the task to ensure that Mahira does not exit from the house. This week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants nominated Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma for evictions. Bigg Boss gave a task to the nominated contestants to safeguard one of them from the eviction process. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who is in the secret room and Mahira Sharma's friend were given the task to save one contestant, which the netizens are claim was an evident call to save Mahira Sharma.

