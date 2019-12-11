The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Call The Show For Being Bias Towards Mahira Sharma, Kishwer Agrees

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been saved from getting evicted and the Twitteratis scream foul play. Read to know more and check out the posts, here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is being called as a biased show by the Twitteratis after they claim that the makers of the show are trying to save Mahira Sharma from eviction. Netizens feel Bigg Boss has been repeatedly saving Mahira Sharma from eviction. In Monday's episode, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla saved Mahira from getting nominated, which according to netizens was 'planned'. Television actress Kishwer M Rai took to her Instagram account and tweeted that she feels that Bigg Boss 13 makers are trying to save Mahira from getting evicted.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Vote Results Enrage Viewers; Many Not Happy With Mahira's Save

Twitteratis state that they agree with Kishwer and that this is the third or the fourth time that Mahira had been saved. Netizens pointed out that despite Salman Khan revealing two weeks’ prior that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra had the least vote, they did not get evicted as Devoleena left the show due to health issues. Netizens also claim that despite finding herself in the nominated spot, Mahira staying back in the Bigg Boss house each time cannot be a coincidence. Check out what the netizens have to say.

See Tweets

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: "Mahira She Should Play Independently", Says Mother

ALSO READ: Mahira Sharma's Birthday: 3 Times The TV Star Made Headlines On Bigg Boss 13

Twitteratis also claim that Bigg Boss 13 designed the task to ensure that Mahira does not exit from the house. This week, Bigg Boss 13 contestants nominated Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma for evictions. Bigg Boss gave a task to the nominated contestants to safeguard one of them from the eviction process. Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra who is in the secret room and Mahira Sharma's friend were given the task to save one contestant, which the netizens are claim was an evident call to save Mahira Sharma. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 20: Mahira Flirts With Sidharth

 

 

Published:
