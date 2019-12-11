Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 10, 2019 | BB House Takes Emotional Turn

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode-

Bigg Boss 13 – December 10, 2019 written update

Last night’s episode started as the housemates woke up to ‘Kaala Chashmah’ and saw the garden area prepped up for a task. Madhurima Tuli gave Vishal Aditya Singh a hug and a peck on his cheek, early in the morning. Vishal then asked her to go to her bed and sleep. Paras Chhabra was in awe looking at this. As Vikas Gupta cut the apples, Paras and Siddharth Shukla (who are in the secret room) spoke about him. The two also spoke about Rashami Desai and her nature. They were shocked when Arhaan Khan asked Rashami to get cheese from her drawer, which the housemates had no idea about.

Later, Mahira Sharma and Madhurina spoke about the nominations that took place in the house the previous day. Mahira told Madhurima that she nominated her as the two didn’t speak a lot, and then are seen having a fun time with each other. Meanwhile, Arhaan and Shefali Jariwala spoke about the changes that have come into the house. While Shefali felt it was because of Siddharth Shukla and Paras not being in the house, they also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira. On the other hand, Paras and Siddharth spoke about the conversation that took place between Arhaan and Shefali Jariwala and how they want to give her a hard time.

Bigg Boss plays the Kukudoo Koo as many housemates are seen sleeping. Paras seemed happy at this, as this is what he wanted. The housemates, especially Asim Riaz and Shefali Bagga, argued over the house duties. Everyone made some changes in the house duties and while Asim asked for help, he went on to hug Mahira, that annoyed Paras. Siddharth told him that there is Mahira’s consent too in it. Asim even gave a hug to Vishal. Meanwhile, Bhau was seen getting angry and denying wearing the mic as he is upset with Bigg Boss. He asked for a picture of his son, that he feels Bigg Boss has kept him deprived of. Rashami, Asim, and Shefali requested him to wear the mic but Bhau was unmoved.

Bigg Boss announced another captaincy task and also reprimanded Bhau for not wearing the mic. Vishal read out the BB Post Office task to all the housemates. According to the task, a name would be announced and the remaining contestants had to grab the original letter of the inmate and destroy it, in order to make it to the next level of the captaincy task. The contestants had the choice to give the letter to their co-contestant.

Shehnaaz Gill was the first contestant to get a letter from the family. However, Rashami Desai destroyed her letter right away. The second in turn was Aarti Singh, who was lucky enough to get the letter due to Asim Riaz's help. Aarti Singh broke down after reading the letter that was sent to her by her family. Rashami Desai almost got the letter but she couldn't read it. Even though Vikas Phatak gave the letter to Rashami, Vikas Gupta snatched the letter from Rashami's hands and destroyed it, saying that the actress did not actually need the letter. In fact, Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill were seen teaming up, especially against Rashami. Shehnaaz even cheered Vikas for destroying Rashami's letter. Meanwhile all this chaos, Siddharth and Paras sat back and enjoyed watching the others play while they were resting in the secret room. Stay tuned.

