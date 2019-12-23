Bigg Boss 13: Are Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla In Love? Vikas Gupta Predicts

Bigg Boss 13 is becoming a witness to many ugly fights. But there have been some strong bondings too in the house and one of them is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are also known as SidNaaz. The two are often inseparable and have always brought out the best in each other. Even with several ups and downs, the two have managed to remain the best of friends. Their relationship recently went through a difficult phase. Shehnaaz had recently confessed her love for Paras Chhabra and was visibly jealous of his connection with Mahira Sharma. This led to further complications between them.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen becoming friends again

Shehnaaz and Mahira also lashed out at each other over Paras. Sidharth was however silent in this scenario. Even though Sidharth refused to talk to her, Shehnaaz had been by his side when he was in an aggressive fight with Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan recently. However, the upcoming episode seems to be a visual delight for all the SidNaaz fans out there. The episode will see Sidharth and Shehnaaz becoming friends again and sharing some adorable moments with each other. Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala will be observing their banter. Shefali quips that they look cute together but it is not that kind of love.

Vikas states that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are madly in love with each other

But it is Vikas Gupta who cannot stop gushing over the duo and tells Shefali that they are madly in love with each other but do not realise it yet. It seems that not only their fans but also Vikas is a huge SidNaaz shipper. It will be interesting to see whether the two take their relationship to the next level. Recently, Sidharth's fiery persona coupled with Shehnaaz's innocence has inspired a fan to make a hilarious video depicting their journey from Bigg Boss with Kabir Singh dialogues on them. In the video, Sid can be seen as Kabir Singh while Shehnaaz was seen as his ladylove Preeti.

